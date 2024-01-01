Menu
Accident Free | Local Trade | Power Assist Steps | Power Sunroof | Rear Seat Storage | Rear Cross Traffic Braking | Spray on Bed Liner | 13.4 Color Touchscreen | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

40,938 KM

$87,512

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$87,512

+ taxes & licensing

40,938KM
Used
VIN 1GTUUHELXPZ170573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Alpine Umber
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Local Trade | Power Assist Steps | Power Sunroof | Rear Seat Storage | Rear Cross Traffic Braking | Spray on Bed Liner | 13.4 Color Touchscreen |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Garage door transmitter
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Brake lining wear indicator
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...

Exterior

Running Boards
Tow Hooks
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Sunroof, power
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Wheels: 19" Dark Chrome Clad Alloy
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
LPO, Wheel locks, set of 4 (dealer-installed)
GMC MultiPro Power Steps, rearward articulating (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board.
Grille (Vader chrome header with Signature Denali Grille in vader chrome.)
GMC Front and Rear Logo, Vader Chrome
Wheels, 22" (55.9 cm) 7-spoke ultra-bright machined with bright chrome accents and dark paint
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (E3Z) Carbon Fibre Composite Bed.)

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Hitch Guidance
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors includes set of 4 sensors. Sensor functionality requires (UET) In-Vehicle Trailering App to be ordered with the vehicle and installed by the factory. Sensors will be shipped loose with the truck and will need to be...
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Comfort

HEATED

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

2023 GMC Sierra 1500