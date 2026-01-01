$28,854+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$28,854
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,484 KM
Vehicle Description
Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Colour Touch Screen |
Elevation Edition ($995) Gloss Black Wheels | Darkened Grille | Black Wheel Centre Caps |
Two Sets of Tires and Rims | Power Lift Gate | Navigation | Heated Seats |
This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in Sterling Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want practicality without sacrificing comfort or capability. With just 44,484 km on the odometer, it's been barely broken in and it's ready to take on whatever your routine demands.
Key Features:
- Low Kilometres: Only 44,484 km plenty of life left
- All-Wheel Drive with a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission
- Push-Button Keyless Start for convenient, everyday ease
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror for reduced glare on night drives
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable keep passengers connected on the go
- Infotainment Package I included for an enhanced in-cabin tech experience
- Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- Teen Driver Technology a standout safety feature that lets you set limits and review driving behaviour in-vehicle
- StabiliTrak Stability Control with Traction Control and full 4-wheel ABS disc brakes for confident handling in all conditions
This Terrain is available now at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to book a test drive, ask questions, or get the purchase process started whatever works best for you
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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204-837-5811