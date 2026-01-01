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Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Colour Touch Screen | Elevation Edition ($995) Gloss Black Wheels | Darkened Grille | Black Wheel Centre Caps | Two Sets of Tires and Rims | Power Lift Gate | Navigation | Heated Seats | This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in Sterling Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want practicality without sacrificing comfort or capability. With just 44,484 km on the odometer, its been barely broken in and its ready to take on whatever your routine demands. Key Features: - Low Kilometres: Only 44,484 km plenty of life left - All-Wheel Drive with a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission - Push-Button Keyless Start for convenient, everyday ease - Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror for reduced glare on night drives - Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable keep passengers connected on the go - Infotainment Package I included for an enhanced in-cabin tech experience - Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger configurations - Teen Driver Technology a standout safety feature that lets you set limits and review driving behaviour in-vehicle - StabiliTrak Stability Control with Traction Control and full 4-wheel ABS disc brakes for confident handling in all conditions This Terrain is available now at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to book a test drive, ask questions, or get the purchase process started whatever works best for you All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Terrain

44,484 KM

Details Description Features

$28,854

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13987107

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

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Contact Seller
Sale

$28,854

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
44,484KM
VIN 3GKALTEG2PL222253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Colour Touch Screen |

Elevation Edition ($995) Gloss Black Wheels | Darkened Grille | Black Wheel Centre Caps |

Two Sets of Tires and Rims | Power Lift Gate | Navigation | Heated Seats |
This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in Sterling Metallic is a well-equipped, low-kilometre AWD SUV that checks all the right boxes for drivers who want practicality without sacrificing comfort or capability. With just 44,484 km on the odometer, it's been barely broken in and it's ready to take on whatever your routine demands.

Key Features:
- Low Kilometres: Only 44,484 km plenty of life left
- All-Wheel Drive with a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission
- Push-Button Keyless Start for convenient, everyday ease
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror for reduced glare on night drives
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable keep passengers connected on the go
- Infotainment Package I included for an enhanced in-cabin tech experience
- Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- Teen Driver Technology a standout safety feature that lets you set limits and review driving behaviour in-vehicle
- StabiliTrak Stability Control with Traction Control and full 4-wheel ABS disc brakes for confident handling in all conditions

This Terrain is available now at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or reach out to book a test drive, ask questions, or get the purchase process started whatever works best for you
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$28,854

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Terrain