2023 GMC Yukon XL

45,717 KM

Details Description Features

$80,894

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$80,894

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,717KM
VIN 1GKS2GKD2PR148513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX | Assist Steps | Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated & Vented Seats | Wireless Charging | Premium Smooth Ride Suspension |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Keyless Start
Theft-deterrent system
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors
Steering wheel, wrapped
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Steering column lock, electrical (Beginning with start of regular production, vehicles will be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock, which removes Steering Column Lock. See dealer for details.)
Wireless charging

Power Options

Power

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Assist steps, Black with Gloss Black insert
Mouldings, bright chrome bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
Trailering equipment
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed.
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Steering, power,

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable

Additional Features

Steering
Manual
liftgate
Visors
ASSIST STEPS
brakes
Door Locks
DIFFERENTIAL
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
premium smooth ride
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
Wipers
rear child security
rear-window electric
front intermittent
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
Rainsense
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
Bose 9-speaker stereo
mechanical limited-slip
front LED
Black with Gloss Black insert
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

