Menu
Account
Sign In
5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2023 Honda Ridgeline

49,446 KM

Details Description Features

$46,164

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Touring | Local One Owner | Cert |

Watch This Vehicle
14013108

2023 Honda Ridgeline

Touring | Local One Owner | Cert |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 14013108
  3. 14013108
Contact Seller

$46,164

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
49,446KM
VIN 5FPYK3F77PB503420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F7HRV8
  • Mileage 49,446 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 245/60R18 105H All-Season

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Ridgeline Touring | Local One Owner | Cert | 49,446 KM $46,164 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda CR-V LX | Local One Owner | Cert | 73,553 KM $29,321 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi | WOW 30 Dealer Service Records | 168,026 KM $27,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,164

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2023 Honda Ridgeline