$76,997+ tax & licensing
2023 Jaguar F-PACE
P400 R-Dynamic S | Hard To Find P400!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$76,997
+ taxes & licensing
10,418KM
Used
VIN SADCT2FU1PA714934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Mars Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged (395 HP) -inc: Electric supercharged
GVWR: 2,600 kgs (5,732 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Pivi Pro (Connected Navigation) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
11 Speakers
380w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
