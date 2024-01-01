$61,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$61,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. This one-owner SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both style and performance.
Key Features:
- All-wheel drive for superior handling in any condition
- Panoramic sliding and tilting glass sunroof for an open-air experience
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in cold weather
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering in tight spaces
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to see this stunning Range Rover Velar in person. Our knowledgeable staff can answer any questions and arrange a test drive. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Contact us now to start your journey with Land Rover.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
