Experience luxury and versatility with this 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. This one-owner SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both style and performance. Key Features: - All-wheel drive for superior handling in any condition - Panoramic sliding and tilting glass sunroof for an open-air experience - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in cold weather - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving - Front and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering in tight spaces Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to see this stunning Range Rover Velar in person. Our knowledgeable staff can answer any questions and arrange a test drive. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Contact us now to start your journey with Land Rover. Dealer Permit #0112

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

28,908 KM

$61,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S

12043960

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$61,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,908KM
VIN SALYJ2EX9PA349656

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,908 KM

Experience luxury and versatility with this 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. This one-owner SUV combines elegance with practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both style and performance.

Key Features:
- All-wheel drive for superior handling in any condition
- Panoramic sliding and tilting glass sunroof for an open-air experience
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in cold weather
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Cruise Control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering in tight spaces

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to see this stunning Range Rover Velar in person. Our knowledgeable staff can answer any questions and arrange a test drive. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Contact us now to start your journey with Land Rover.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$61,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar