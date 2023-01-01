Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>The 60 in. Universal Massimo UTV Snow Blower comes equipped with a 420cc Engine giving you the power needed for tough winter weather and heavy snowfall. It is equipped with a convenient electric start and is easily controlled in the comfort of your UTV cabin. It has a 180 degree electronically adjustable chute so the snow goes where you need it to, and can be raised and lowered utilizing the winch on your UTV. The thick steel body and steel auger allow you to chew through deep snow and ice season after season.</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>• 420cc engine with electronic and recoil start options</p><p class=MsoNormal>• 60 in. wide clearing width with high strength steel body and auger</p><p class=MsoNormal>• Electronic auger engagement and shoot adjustability from the comfort of your UTV cabin</p><p class=MsoNormal>• Easily raise and lower utilizing your UTV winch</p><p class=MsoNormal>• Equipped with a strobe light for safety when auger is engaged</p><p class=MsoNormal>• Adjustable skid plates insure you’re not damaging driveways and roads</p><p class=MsoNormal>• Includes universal mounting hardware for most UTVs</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>The Massimo 60 in. 420cc Snow Blower comes with a 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty.</p>

2023 Massimo MSA 550L

0 KM

Details Description

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Massimo MSA 550L

Universal 60" Snow Blower

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Massimo MSA 550L

Universal 60" Snow Blower

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1700587348
  2. 1700587348
  3. 1700587348
  4. 1700587348
  5. 1700587348
  6. 1700587348
  7. 1700587348
  8. 1700587348
  9. 1700587348
  10. 1700587348
  11. 1700587348
  12. 1700587348
Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Snow Blower
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The 60 in. Universal Massimo UTV Snow Blower comes equipped with a 420cc Engine giving you the power needed for tough winter weather and heavy snowfall. It is equipped with a convenient electric start and is easily controlled in the comfort of your UTV cabin. It has a 180 degree electronically adjustable chute so the snow goes where you need it to, and can be raised and lowered utilizing the winch on your UTV. The thick steel body and steel auger allow you to chew through deep snow and ice season after season.

 

• 420cc engine with electronic and recoil start options

• 60 in. wide clearing width with high strength steel body and auger

• Electronic auger engagement and shoot adjustability from the comfort of your UTV cabin

• Easily raise and lower utilizing your UTV winch

• Equipped with a strobe light for safety when auger is engaged

• Adjustable skid plates insure you’re not damaging driveways and roads

• Includes universal mounting hardware for most UTVs

 

The Massimo 60 in. 420cc Snow Blower comes with a 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 173,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 Offroad for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 Offroad 211,234 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic EX LOW KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Honda Civic EX LOW KMS 94,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2023 Massimo MSA 550L