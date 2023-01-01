2023 Massimo MSA 550L

$4,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Snow Blower
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 60 in. Universal Massimo UTV Snow Blower comes equipped with a 420cc Engine giving you the power needed for tough winter weather and heavy snowfall. It is equipped with a convenient electric start and is easily controlled in the comfort of your UTV cabin. It has a 180 degree electronically adjustable chute so the snow goes where you need it to, and can be raised and lowered utilizing the winch on your UTV. The thick steel body and steel auger allow you to chew through deep snow and ice season after season.
• 420cc engine with electronic and recoil start options
• 60 in. wide clearing width with high strength steel body and auger
• Electronic auger engagement and shoot adjustability from the comfort of your UTV cabin
• Easily raise and lower utilizing your UTV winch
• Equipped with a strobe light for safety when auger is engaged
• Adjustable skid plates insure you’re not damaging driveways and roads
• Includes universal mounting hardware for most UTVs
The Massimo 60 in. 420cc Snow Blower comes with a 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty.
