$15,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
2023 Massimo T-Boss 550F
MASSIMO T-BOSS 550 GREEN
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357266
- Stock #: 1371PS
- VIN: LL8AVTHW8P0D10056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Massimo T-Boss 550 is one of the most versatile UTVs on the market. This powerful 4WD vehicle comes standard equipped with one of the best equipment packages available; including 3 500 lbs winches, a polycarbonate vented windshield, ABS, hardtop aluminum alloy wheels, hydraulic dumping cargo bed, and more!
With this many features at your disposal, there isn’t much that can stop the T-Boss 500!
GOOD CREDIT/BAD CREDIT/ OR REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT APPLY TODAY!!!!!!
TAXES/PDI/FREIGHT NOT INCLUDED IN POSTED PRICE
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.