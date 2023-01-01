Menu
2023 Massimo T-Boss 550F

0 KM

Details Description Features

$15,299

+ tax & licensing
$15,299

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

MASSIMO T-BOSS 550 GREEN

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357266
  • Stock #: 1371PS
  • VIN: LL8AVTHW8P0D10056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The Massimo T-Boss 550 is one of the most versatile UTVs on the market. This powerful 4WD vehicle comes standard equipped with one of the best equipment packages available; including 3 500 lbs winches, a polycarbonate vented windshield, ABS, hardtop aluminum alloy wheels, hydraulic dumping cargo bed, and more!

With this many features at your disposal, there isn’t much that can stop the T-Boss 500!

GOOD CREDIT/BAD CREDIT/ OR REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT APPLY TODAY!!!!!!

 

TAXES/PDI/FREIGHT NOT INCLUDED  IN POSTED PRICE 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Included

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

