$40,998+ tax & licensing
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rooftop Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,149 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is as close to brand new as it gets! Locally owned, clean CARFAX, Premier + line with all the options and maintained with care by the previous owner. This Mini isn't one to pass on, come on down and take the 4 cylinder for a spin - cranking out 189 HP from its turbo charged engine its pep, finishings and character are unmatched. Come down and drive it today!
- Premier + Line
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Head-Up Display
- Remote Services
- Mini Connected App
- 18" Blacked Out Alloy Wheels
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Mini Driving Modes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear View Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Mini
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Mini
Winnipeg Mini
Call Dealer
204-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464