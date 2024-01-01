Menu
This vehicle is as close to brand new as it gets! Locally owned, clean CARFAX, Premier + line with all the options and maintained with care by the previous owner. This Mini isnt one to pass on, come on down and take the 4 cylinder for a spin - cranking out 189 HP from its turbo charged engine its pep, finishings and character are unmatched. Come down and drive it today! - Premier + Line - Nappa Leather Steering Wheel - Head-Up Display - Remote Services - Mini Connected App - 18 Blacked Out Alloy Wheels - Sport Automatic Transmission - Comfort Access - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Mini Driving Modes - Universal Garage Door Opener - Rear View Camera - Heated Front Seats - Driving Assistant Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. 360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options! Get ready to Motor On.

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

23,149 KM

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,149KM
Used
VIN WMZ83BR06P3P67157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,149 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is as close to brand new as it gets! Locally owned, clean CARFAX, Premier + line with all the options and maintained with care by the previous owner. This Mini isn't one to pass on, come on down and take the 4 cylinder for a spin - cranking out 189 HP from its turbo charged engine its pep, finishings and character are unmatched. Come down and drive it today!
- Premier + Line
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Head-Up Display
- Remote Services
- Mini Connected App
- 18" Blacked Out Alloy Wheels
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Mini Driving Modes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear View Camera
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
MINI Excitement Lights

Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Sport Seats
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Storage Compartment Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lights Package
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Colour Line Carbon Black
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Armrests w/Storage
Teleservices
Integrated Visual Display
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Enhanced Telephone Prep
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension and Fore/Aft Movement
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Extension

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

6 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
3.20 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
409.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
MINI Driving Modes

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman