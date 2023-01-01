$18,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001
2023 Other Other
MATRIX UTILITY GOLF
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,499
- Listing ID: 10357215
- Stock #: 1364
- VIN: H1D222A2030400001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- Speed: Up to 40 KM/H
- Hydraulic Brakes
- Range: Up to 130 KM
- Electric Motor: KDS 5 Kw AC Motor (6.7 HP)
- Controller: FJ 350 Amp / 48V
- Charger: On-board Smart Charger
- Load: 800 LBS
- Body: Painted
- Roof: Molded Plastic Painted
- Frame: Steel Frame – Powder Coated
- Windshield: Acrylic Folding
- 10” Screen – Bluetooth, Carplay and Android
- Audio Speakers
- Lifted Suspension
- AGM Batteries
- Seats 2 persons
- Overall Dimensions: 112” L x 53” W x 81.5” H
Our built-in dashboard screen is the essential addition to any golf cart out there. It not only enables you to jam out to your favorite tunes but also brings a sleek touch to your cart with its superior display quality.
It’s furnished with a 10.1″ LCD screen, complete with a backup camera and integrated CarPlay, further enhancing the functionality and aesthetic of your golf cart.
THESE MAKE GREAT VEHICLES FOR ANY CAMPGROUND OR YARD OR GOLF COURSE. THESE CARTS GET THE JOB DONE IN STYLE.
FREIGHT/PDI/TAXES NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE POSTED.
Vehicle Features
