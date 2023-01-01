2023 Other Other

Menu
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357215
  • Stock #: 1364
  • VIN: H1D222A2030400001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 1364
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Speed: Up to 40 KM/H
  • Hydraulic Brakes
  • Range: Up to 130 KM
  • Electric Motor: KDS 5 Kw AC Motor (6.7 HP)
  • Controller: FJ 350 Amp / 48V
  • Charger: On-board Smart Charger
  • Load: 800 LBS
  • Body: Painted
  • Roof: Molded Plastic Painted
  • Frame: Steel Frame – Powder Coated
  • Windshield: Acrylic Folding
  • 10” Screen – Bluetooth, Carplay and Android
  • Audio Speakers
  • Lifted Suspension
  • AGM Batteries
  • Seats 2 persons
  • Overall Dimensions: 112” L x 53” W x 81.5” H

 

Our built-in dashboard screen is the essential addition to any golf cart out there. It not only enables you to jam out to your favorite tunes but also brings a sleek touch to your cart with its superior display quality.

It’s furnished with a 10.1″ LCD screen, complete with a backup camera and integrated CarPlay, further enhancing the functionality and aesthetic of your golf cart.

 

THESE MAKE GREAT VEHICLES FOR ANY CAMPGROUND OR YARD OR GOLF COURSE. THESE CARTS GET THE JOB DONE IN STYLE. 

APPLY TODAY GOOD CREDIT/BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT/OR REBUILDING CREDIT.

 

FREIGHT/PDI/TAXES NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE POSTED. 

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Interior

GPS Navigation

Safety

Rearview Camera

