2023 Other Other

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10357215

10357215 Stock #: 1364

1364 VIN: H1D222A2030400001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Golf Cart

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 1364

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Interior GPS Navigation Safety Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.