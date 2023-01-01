$12,599+ tax & licensing
2023 Other Other
2023 MASSIMO GMFX2
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357254
- Stock #: 1365PS
- VIN: A8MEHAPUAPJ000373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With a 48V 5kw motor, 7 inches of Ground Clearance and Oversized 23in All-Terrain Tires, the GMF2X has the power and capability to match its striking design. Custom stitched marine grade vinyl seats and ergonomic armrests provide a comfortable ride. A Convertible Rear-Facing Seat folds flat to transport large coolers and other cargo. The color matched full-length roof, side mirrors and rearview + dash cameras add convenience and safety. Spend less time worrying about batteries and more time behind the wheel. Powered by class-leading Sealed AGM Batteries means less battery maintenance, while providing better service life than standard flooded batteries. Providing safety and visibility, the full LED light package includes Headlights, Taillights and Turn Signals. An 800lb load capacity and up to 40 mile range allows you to bring along more passengers and more fun.
PDI/TAXES/FREIGHT NOT INCLUDE.
