2023 Other Other

0 KM

$12,599

+ tax & licensing
$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2023 Other Other

2023 Other Other

2023 MASSIMO GMFX2

2023 Other Other

2023 MASSIMO GMFX2

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357254
  • Stock #: 1365PS
  • VIN: A8MEHAPUAPJ000373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With a 48V 5kw motor, 7 inches of Ground Clearance and Oversized 23in All-Terrain Tires, the GMF2X has the power and capability to match its striking design. Custom stitched marine grade vinyl seats and ergonomic armrests provide a comfortable ride. A Convertible Rear-Facing Seat folds flat to transport large coolers and other cargo. The color matched full-length roof, side mirrors and rearview + dash cameras add convenience and safety. Spend less time worrying about batteries and more time behind the wheel. Powered by class-leading Sealed AGM Batteries means less battery maintenance, while providing better service life than standard flooded batteries. Providing safety and visibility, the full LED light package includes Headlights, Taillights and Turn Signals. An 800lb load capacity and up to 40 mile range allows you to bring along more passengers and more fun.

 

PDI/TAXES/FREIGHT NOT INCLUDE. 

 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

