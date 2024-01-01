$19,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Polaris Boost Indy VR1 129
Boost Indy VR1 127 - 230 Miles
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Snowmobile
- Stock # 249444
- Mileage 369 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE SNOW CHECKED 2023 POLARIS BOOST INDY VR1 127 - ONLY 230 MILES AND 16 ENGINE HOURS
PRICE AS EQUIPPED NEW - $28,692!!! SAVE THOUSANDS ON A LIKE NEW SLED.
WARRANTY START DATE MARCH 23 2023 - EXPIRES NOVEMBER 30 2025
Equipped with electric start for its 850 Patriot Boost engine, producing 185HP!!! Full Walker Evans Velosity adjustable shocks, Mid smoke windsheild, 7S full Navigation and controls display, charging unit plumbed, insight side mirrors, Polaris grip protectors and a fully picked track. This sled is a ripper!
Freshly serviced and run with Polaris VES Extreme 2 stroke oil. Its not even out of break in yet!
