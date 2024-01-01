Menu
Account
Sign In
ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE SNOW CHECKED 2023 POLARIS BOOST INDY VR1 127 - ONLY 230 MILES AND 16 ENGINE HOURS PRICE AS EQUIPPED NEW - $28,692!!! SAVE THOUSANDS ON A LIKE NEW SLED. WARRANTY START DATE MARCH 23 2023 - EXPIRES NOVEMBER 30 2025 Equipped with electric start for its 850 Patriot Boost engine, producing 185HP!!! Full Walker Evans Velosity adjustable shocks, Mid smoke windsheild, 7S full Navigation and controls display, charging unit plumbed, insight side mirrors, Polaris grip protectors and a fully picked track. This sled is a ripper! Freshly serviced and run with Polaris VES Extreme 2 stroke oil. Its not even out of break in yet! At Carvista, we strive to provide the highest quality product at a fraction of the price. Contact us today to see why were the Consumer Choice Award winners for 4 consecutive years in the recreational vehicles space. Dealer #1211

2023 Polaris Boost Indy VR1 129

369 KM

Details Description

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Polaris Boost Indy VR1 129

Boost Indy VR1 127 - 230 Miles

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Polaris Boost Indy VR1 129

Boost Indy VR1 127 - 230 Miles

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 11275754
  2. 11275754
  3. 11275754
  4. 11275754
  5. 11275754
  6. 11275754
  7. 11275754
  8. 11275754
  9. 11275754
  10. 11275754
  11. 11275754
  12. 11275754
  13. 11275754
  14. 11275754
  15. 11275754
  16. 11275754
  17. 11275754
  18. 11275754
  19. 11275754
  20. 11275754
  21. 11275754
  22. 11275754
  23. 11275754
  24. 11275754
  25. 11275754
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
369KM
Used
VIN sn1tkv8m5pc249444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Stock # 249444
  • Mileage 369 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE SNOW CHECKED 2023 POLARIS BOOST INDY VR1 127 - ONLY 230 MILES AND 16 ENGINE HOURS

PRICE AS EQUIPPED NEW - $28,692!!! SAVE THOUSANDS ON A LIKE NEW SLED.

WARRANTY START DATE MARCH 23 2023 - EXPIRES NOVEMBER 30 2025

Equipped with electric start for its 850 Patriot Boost engine, producing 185HP!!! Full Walker Evans Velosity adjustable shocks, Mid smoke windsheild, 7S full Navigation and controls display, charging unit plumbed, insight side mirrors, Polaris grip protectors and a fully picked track. This sled is a ripper!

Freshly serviced and run with Polaris VES Extreme 2 stroke oil. Its not even out of break in yet!

At Carvista, we strive to provide the highest quality product at a fraction of the price. Contact us today to see why we're the Consumer Choice Award winners for 4 consecutive years in the recreational vehicles space.

Dealer #1211

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2022 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy 16 XL With Trailer and 50HP Mercury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy 16 XL With Trailer and 50HP Mercury 0 $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 286KBS- DUAL SLIDE- LIKE NEW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 286KBS- DUAL SLIDE- LIKE NEW 0 $24,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT w-Dual Sliding Doors for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT w-Dual Sliding Doors 114,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2023 Polaris Boost Indy VR1 129