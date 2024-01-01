Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 RAM 1500

1,674 KM

Details Description Features

$140,426

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

TRX | Incoming |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500

TRX | Incoming |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 11011199
  2. 11011199
Contact Seller

$140,426

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
1,674KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFU90PN553505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baja Yellow Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,674 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
124.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
5 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,538 kgs (7,800 lbs)
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
616.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Tires: LT325/65R18D All Terrain
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Pwr Liftgate | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Durango GT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Pwr Liftgate | 133,600 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura TLX Type S Summer & Winter wheels for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura TLX Type S Summer & Winter wheels 8,221 KM $57,201 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Laramie | Sunroof | 12
2020 RAM 1500 Laramie | Sunroof | 12" Screen | TBC | 81,667 KM $51,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$140,426

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500