2023 Subaru WRX

2,800 KM

Details Description

$45,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Sport Tech w/ 2800KM!! Pristine & Loaded!! Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

2,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546302
  • Stock #: SCV9101
  • VIN: JF1VBAL6XP9800595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solar Orange Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** FULLY LOADED TOP TRIM w/ ONLY 2800 KILOMETERS!! *** NEW 271HP 2.4L BOXER TURBO w/ MUST HAVE 6-SPEED MANUAL!! *** SOLAR ORANGE PEARL PAINT + QUAD TIP EXHAUST + SUNROOF + 11-SPEAKER HARMON/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO!! *** 11.6-INCH TOUCHSCREEN w/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO + HEATED ALCANTARA/LEATHER BUCKETS + HEATED REAR SEATS! *** Fully Redesigned NEW BODYSTYLE!! Loaded up to the max with all of the options!! Equipped with HEATED ALCANTARA BUCKET SEATS......HEATED REAR SEATS......LED Steering Responsive Headlights......Power SUNROOF......Massive 11.6-INCH MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM w/ APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Updated 2.4L BOXER TURBO......Top Mount Intercooler......Functional Hood Scoop......Quad Tip Exhaust......11-SPEAKER HARMON/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM......Carbon Fiber Interior Trim......Close Ratio 6-Speed Manual (the only way to option a WRX!!)......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Red Stitching......Passive Keyless Entry......Push Button Start......ALUMINUM PEDALS......Dual-Zone Climate Control......BLIND SPOT MONITORING......Rear Cross Traffic Alert......Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic High Beams......Heated Side Mirrors......LED Headlights......Traction & Stability Control......RALLY INSPIRED BODYWORK......USB & AUX......Rear View Camera......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......18-INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS.

This 2023 WRX SPORT TECH comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Key Fobs, All-Weather Mats, and the balance of the full FACTORY SUBARU WARRANTY!! Yes...Only 2800 KILOMETERS and sale priced at just $45,600 with financing and extended warranty available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

