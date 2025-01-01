$44,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
DUAL MOTOR AWD
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$44,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 942950
- Mileage 52,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor – No Accidents| FULL TESLA WARRANTY DEC/2027, POWERTRAIN/BATTERY TO DEC 2031! Pearl White/Black Prem Leather, Cold Wthr Pkg, Aero Wheels, Autopilot!
Electric Performance, Everyday Usability:
The Model 3 Long Range delivers instant torque, exceptional range, and the seamless tech integration Tesla is known for. With dual motors and AWD, it performs confidently in all weather conditions.
Proven, Local Example:
A clean, no-accident Model 3 that’s been locally owned and properly cared for. Quiet, fast, and efficient — a perfect fit for Manitoba drivers looking to go electric without compromise.
Our Take:
Few EVs balance performance, range, and design like the Model 3 Long Range. It’s quick, connected, and effortlessly modern — exactly what an electric sedan should be.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
The Car Store on Main
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975
The Car Store on Main
204-669-1248