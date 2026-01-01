$24,891+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE Local | Alloy Wheels | Remote Start
2023 Toyota Corolla
LE Local | Alloy Wheels | Remote Start
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$24,891
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in striking Blueprint (deep navy) is a clearance-priced opportunity you won't want to miss. With just 35,327 km, a comprehensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense features, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this Corolla punches well above its class for the value-conscious driver who refuses to compromise on technology or reliability.
- Clearance pricing on a low-mileage, one-owner-era used vehicle exceptional value
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto no cables, fully integrated smartphone experience
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management ideal for highway commuters
- Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, and Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert & Evasion Assist advanced safety features rare at this price point
- 2.0L 4-cylinder with Direct-Shift CVT smooth, fuel-efficient at 5.7L/100km highway
- Blueprint exterior with black cloth interior clean, understated look that holds up over time
- 8" Toyota Multimedia display with SiriusXM, Safety Connect trial, and 6 speakers
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Corolla online, start your purchase from home, or contact us to book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is committed to transparent pricing and a no-pressure experience in-store or fully online at www.birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
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Exterior
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420