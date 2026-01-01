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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in striking Blueprint (deep navy) is a clearance-priced opportunity you wont want to miss. With just 35,327 km, a comprehensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense features, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this Corolla punches well above its class for the value-conscious driver who refuses to compromise on technology or reliability. - Clearance pricing on a low-mileage, one-owner-era used vehicle exceptional value - Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto no cables, fully integrated smartphone experience - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management ideal for highway commuters - Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, and Collision Mitigation - Driver Monitoring Alert & Evasion Assist advanced safety features rare at this price point - 2.0L 4-cylinder with Direct-Shift CVT smooth, fuel-efficient at 5.7L/100km highway - Blueprint exterior with black cloth interior clean, understated look that holds up over time - 8 Toyota Multimedia display with SiriusXM, Safety Connect trial, and 6 speakers Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Corolla online, start your purchase from home, or contact us to book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is committed to transparent pricing and a no-pressure experience in-store or fully online at www.birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2023 Toyota Corolla

35,327 KM

Details Description Features

$24,891

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE Local | Alloy Wheels | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
14271632.817284317?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32658

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE Local | Alloy Wheels | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 14271632.817284317?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32658
  2. 14271632
  3. 14271632
  4. 14271632
Contact Seller

$24,891

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,327KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE4PP046389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in striking Blueprint (deep navy) is a clearance-priced opportunity you won't want to miss. With just 35,327 km, a comprehensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense features, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this Corolla punches well above its class for the value-conscious driver who refuses to compromise on technology or reliability.

- Clearance pricing on a low-mileage, one-owner-era used vehicle exceptional value
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto no cables, fully integrated smartphone experience
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management ideal for highway commuters
- Toyota Safety Sense: Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, and Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert & Evasion Assist advanced safety features rare at this price point
- 2.0L 4-cylinder with Direct-Shift CVT smooth, fuel-efficient at 5.7L/100km highway
- Blueprint exterior with black cloth interior clean, understated look that holds up over time
- 8" Toyota Multimedia display with SiriusXM, Safety Connect trial, and 6 speakers

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this Corolla online, start your purchase from home, or contact us to book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai. Our team is committed to transparent pricing and a no-pressure experience in-store or fully online at www.birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Emergency Sos Capability
Front Cross Traffic Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: hill-start assist control (HAC)
Transmission: Direct-Shift Continuously Variable

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
USB Audio input
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
driver seat manual adjustable height
driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
SiriusXM w/3-month all-access trial
Rear Side-Impact Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial)
wireless Android Auto compatibility and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility
passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Radio: Toyota Multimedia -inc: 8" display
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection Lane Keeping Assist
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$24,891

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2023 Toyota Corolla