2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
Hybrid SE AWD - IN STOCK... Just 600 KMs!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10630131
- Stock #: SCV9400C
- VIN: 7MUFBABG1PV004589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SCV9400C
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE comes with all fitted Toyota mats, cargo cover, and balance of Factory 10YR TOYOTA WARRANTY.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5