$10,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Yamaha YFZ450R
LIKE NEW
2023 Yamaha YFZ450R
LIKE NEW
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Off-road
- Stock # 101852
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience top-tier performance with this 2023 Yamaha YFZ450R, a high-performance sport ATV built for serious riders. This machine is in pristine, showroom condition with low hours and has been meticulously maintained.
Powered by a high-revving 449cc fuel-injected engine, the YFZ450R delivers explosive acceleration and responsive handling. Its lightweight aluminum frame and long-travel adjustable suspension provide superior stability and control on any terrain. The aggressive styling, sharp throttle response, and race-ready ergonomics make this ATV a standout on the track or trails. Upgraded wrapped exhaust pipe and throttle controls!
If you’re looking for a like-new YFZ450R without paying dealer prices, this is the perfect opportunity. Don’t miss your chance to own one of the best sport ATVs on the market. Contact for more details.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used ATV
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756