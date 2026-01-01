$66,981+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW i4
M50 xDrive Premium Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assistance | Low Mileage
2024 BMW i4
M50 xDrive Premium Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assistance | Low Mileage
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$66,981
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red w/Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7MHKR
- Mileage 16,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-452-7799