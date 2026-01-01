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Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW i4

16,398 KM

Details Description Features

$66,981

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 BMW i4

M50 xDrive Premium Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assistance | Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
14342000

2024 BMW i4

M50 xDrive Premium Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assistance | Low Mileage

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 14342000
  2. 14342000
Contact Seller

$66,981

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,398KM
VIN WBY33AW01RFS22542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red w/Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7MHKR
  • Mileage 16,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
BMW Maps Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Enhanced Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Single Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 83.9 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$66,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW i4