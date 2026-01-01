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Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2024 BMW X7

27,598 KM

Details Description Features

$105,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 BMW X7

M60i xDrive M Sport Pro Package | Premium Package | Bower & Wilkins Surround Sound | New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
14432962

2024 BMW X7

M60i xDrive M Sport Pro Package | Premium Package | Bower & Wilkins Surround Sound | New Brakes

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

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Contact Seller

$105,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,598KM
VIN 5UX33EM06R9T19695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SKYSCRAPER GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
M Sport Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Traffic Jam Assistant

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
power recline
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Power Fold Into Floor
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Parking Assistant Professional Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
BMW Video Augmented Reality Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-7799

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$105,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2024 BMW X7