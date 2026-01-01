$43,478+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
RS Safety Plus Package
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
RS Safety Plus Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$43,478
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 29,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Plus Package ($1615) Adaptive Cruise Control | HD Surround Vision | Rear Camera Mirror |
Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Ventilated Seats | Heated Seats | Memory Settings |
HD Surround Vision | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Rear Park Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Steering Wheel |
With just 29,309 km on the clock, this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS in Sterling Grey Metallic with a bold Jet Black and Red Accents interior is the kind of AWD SUV that delivers on both style and substance. The RS trim brings a sportier edge to an already capable package, and this one is stacked with premium features that go well beyond the base model.
- Panoramic power tilt-sliding sunroof with power sunshade a standout comfort and ambiance feature
- Bose premium 8-speaker audio system with amplifier and subwoofer for an elevated in-cabin sound experience
- Hands-free power programmable liftgate with emblem projection a practical luxury for busy days
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and front passenger
- Heated steering wheel and 6-way power front passenger seat adjustment
- Remote Start ideal for Manitoba winters, get the cabin warmed up before you step outside
- Memory Settings package (AAB) for personalized driver preferences
- Safety Plus and Convenience Plus packages adding Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more
This Blazer RS checks the boxes for drivers who want a refined, well-equipped AWD SUV without the new-vehicle premium. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience it in person book a test drive online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, start your purchase, or reach out to our team with any questions. We're here to make the process straightforward and on your timeline.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811