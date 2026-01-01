Menu
Account
Sign In
Safety Plus Package ($1615) Adaptive Cruise Control | HD Surround Vision | Rear Camera Mirror | Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Ventilated Seats | Heated Seats | Memory Settings | HD Surround Vision | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Rear Park Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Steering Wheel | With just 29,309 km on the clock, this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS in Sterling Grey Metallic with a bold Jet Black and Red Accents interior is the kind of AWD SUV that delivers on both style and substance. The RS trim brings a sportier edge to an already capable package, and this one is stacked with premium features that go well beyond the base model. - Panoramic power tilt-sliding sunroof with power sunshade a standout comfort and ambiance feature - Bose premium 8-speaker audio system with amplifier and subwoofer for an elevated in-cabin sound experience - Hands-free power programmable liftgate with emblem projection a practical luxury for busy days - Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and front passenger - Heated steering wheel and 6-way power front passenger seat adjustment - Remote Start ideal for Manitoba winters, get the cabin warmed up before you step outside - Memory Settings package (AAB) for personalized driver preferences - Safety Plus and Convenience Plus packages adding Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more This Blazer RS checks the boxes for drivers who want a refined, well-equipped AWD SUV without the new-vehicle premium. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience it in person book a test drive online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, start your purchase, or reach out to our team with any questions. Were here to make the process straightforward and on your timeline. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

29,309 KM

Details Description Features

$43,478

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Safety Plus Package

Watch This Vehicle
14228688

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Safety Plus Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 14228688
  2. 14228688
  3. 14228688
  4. 14228688
  5. 14228688
  6. 14228688
  7. 14228688
  8. 14228688
  9. 14228688
  10. 14228688
  11. 14228688
  12. 14228688
  13. 14228688
  14. 14228688
  15. 14228688
  16. 14228688
  17. 14228688
  18. 14228688
  19. 14228688
  20. 14228688
  21. 14228688
  22. 14228688
  23. 14228688
  24. 14228688
  25. 14228688
  26. 14228688
  27. 14228688
Contact Seller
Sale

$43,478

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
29,309KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS2RS272601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black With Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Plus Package ($1615) Adaptive Cruise Control | HD Surround Vision | Rear Camera Mirror |

Convenience Plus Package ($1095) Ventilated Seats | Heated Seats | Memory Settings |

HD Surround Vision | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Rear Park Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | Heated Steering Wheel |
With just 29,309 km on the clock, this 2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS in Sterling Grey Metallic with a bold Jet Black and Red Accents interior is the kind of AWD SUV that delivers on both style and substance. The RS trim brings a sportier edge to an already capable package, and this one is stacked with premium features that go well beyond the base model.

- Panoramic power tilt-sliding sunroof with power sunshade a standout comfort and ambiance feature
- Bose premium 8-speaker audio system with amplifier and subwoofer for an elevated in-cabin sound experience
- Hands-free power programmable liftgate with emblem projection a practical luxury for busy days
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with individual settings for driver and front passenger
- Heated steering wheel and 6-way power front passenger seat adjustment
- Remote Start ideal for Manitoba winters, get the cabin warmed up before you step outside
- Memory Settings package (AAB) for personalized driver preferences
- Safety Plus and Convenience Plus packages adding Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more

This Blazer RS checks the boxes for drivers who want a refined, well-equipped AWD SUV without the new-vehicle premium. Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience it in person book a test drive online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, start your purchase, or reach out to our team with any questions. We're here to make the process straightforward and on your timeline.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Exterior

Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
Audio system feature
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Power Panoramic
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Bose premium 8-speaker system with amplifier
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
tilt-sliding with power sunshade
centre instrument panel speaker and subwoofer
Rear Park Assist with audible warning (Beginning with start of production
certain vehicles will be forced to include (060) Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist
which removes Rear Park Assist. Does not include later dealer retrofit. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Essence Advanced Technology Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Encore GX Essence Advanced Technology Package 79,284 KM $23,774 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST True North Edition | 5.3L V8 53,832 KM $51,257 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation FRESH SAFETY | LOW KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation FRESH SAFETY | LOW KM 72,762 KM $48,223 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,478

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Blazer