$57,553+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition |
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST True North Edition |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$57,553
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 39,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 Off Road & Protection Package ($1540) Skid Plates | Hill Descent Control | Dual Exhaust System | Spray on Bed Liner | Z71 All Weather Floor Liners
Dark Essentials Package ($780)
Trailering Package | Off Road Suspension | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging |
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in Summit White is built for those who demand real capability without sacrificing refinement. Equipped with the True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, and the Dark Essentials Package, this truck is spec'd out with purpose ready for the job site, the highway, or the trail.
- True North Edition with Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance and protection
- Dark Essentials Package adds a blacked-out, aggressive aesthetic
- Proven 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD and an automatic transmission
- Only 39,960 km with a clean, accident-free history
- StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control
- 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with DURALIFE rotors and auto-locking rear differential
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for style and visibility
- Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind
Ready to put this Silverado to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and we'll walk you through every detail.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811