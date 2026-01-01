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Z71 Off Road & Protection Package ($1540) Skid Plates | Hill Descent Control | Dual Exhaust System | Spray on Bed Liner | Z71 All Weather Floor Liners Dark Essentials Package ($780) Trailering Package | Off Road Suspension | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging | The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in Summit White is built for those who demand real capability without sacrificing refinement. Equipped with the True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, and the Dark Essentials Package, this truck is specd out with purpose ready for the job site, the highway, or the trail. - True North Edition with Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance and protection - Dark Essentials Package adds a blacked-out, aggressive aesthetic - Proven 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD and an automatic transmission - Only 39,960 km with a clean, accident-free history - StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control - 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with DURALIFE rotors and auto-locking rear differential - Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for style and visibility - Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind Ready to put this Silverado to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and well walk you through every detail. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,960 KM

Details Description Features

$57,553

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition |

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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST True North Edition |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$57,553

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
39,960KM
VIN 2GCUDEED8R1208210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71 Off Road & Protection Package ($1540) Skid Plates | Hill Descent Control | Dual Exhaust System | Spray on Bed Liner | Z71 All Weather Floor Liners

Dark Essentials Package ($780)

Trailering Package | Off Road Suspension | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | Wireless Charging |
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST in Summit White is built for those who demand real capability without sacrificing refinement. Equipped with the True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, and the Dark Essentials Package, this truck is spec'd out with purpose ready for the job site, the highway, or the trail.

- True North Edition with Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road performance and protection
- Dark Essentials Package adds a blacked-out, aggressive aesthetic
- Proven 5.3L V8 engine paired with 4WD and an automatic transmission
- Only 39,960 km with a clean, accident-free history
- StabiliTrak stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control
- 4-wheel antilock disc brakes with DURALIFE rotors and auto-locking rear differential
- Front LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass for style and visibility
- Built-in Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and Teen Driver technology for added peace of mind

Ready to put this Silverado to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is here to help reach out anytime and we'll walk you through every detail.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual tilt and telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$57,553

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500