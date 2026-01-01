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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST **New Arrival**
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 22,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, and Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
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204-772-XXXX(click to show)
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204-772-2411