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Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, and Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14174311

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
22,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDEEL0RZ369214

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, and Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST **New Arrival** 22,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500