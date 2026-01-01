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This 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus in White Knuckle is built for those who want serious performance without sacrificing practicality. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, loaded with the Blacktop Package, and configured with 2nd-row Captain Chairs, this AWD SUV delivers a driving experience thats hard to match at this price point and at just 2 years old with no reported accidents, its ready to work hard for its next owner. - 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with AWD for confident power and traction in all conditions - Blacktop Package adds aggressive blacked-out exterior styling unique to this build - 2nd-Row Captain Chairs upgrade seating comfort and interior refinement for up to 6 passengers - Heated leather sport steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined drive feel - ParkSense front and rear parking sensors plus ParkView backup camera for effortless maneuvering - Rear collision mitigation and full airbag suite including curtain airbags across all three rows - Auto LED projector beam headlamps with daytime running lights for strong nighttime visibility - 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot keeps passengers connected on every trip - No reported accidents and just 54,226 km still well within its prime years Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Durango online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or contact our team directly to book a test drive. Whether you come see us in person or prefer to handle things remotely, were here to make the process straightforward and worth your time. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Dodge Durango

54,226 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Dodge Durango

R/T Plus | 5.7L HEMI | Blacktop Package | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |

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14032278

2024 Dodge Durango

R/T Plus | 5.7L HEMI | Blacktop Package | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,226KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT7RC146710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,226 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus in White Knuckle is built for those who want serious performance without sacrificing practicality. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, loaded with the Blacktop Package, and configured with 2nd-row Captain Chairs, this AWD SUV delivers a driving experience that's hard to match at this price point and at just 2 years old with no reported accidents, it's ready to work hard for its next owner.

- 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with AWD for confident power and traction in all conditions
- Blacktop Package adds aggressive blacked-out exterior styling unique to this build
- 2nd-Row Captain Chairs upgrade seating comfort and interior refinement for up to 6 passengers
- Heated leather sport steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined drive feel
- ParkSense front and rear parking sensors plus ParkView backup camera for effortless maneuvering
- Rear collision mitigation and full airbag suite including curtain airbags across all three rows
- Auto LED projector beam headlamps with daytime running lights for strong nighttime visibility
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot keeps passengers connected on every trip
- No reported accidents and just 54,226 km still well within its prime years

Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Durango online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or contact our team directly to book a test drive. Whether you come see us in person or prefer to handle things remotely, we're here to make the process straightforward and worth your time.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$51,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Dodge Durango