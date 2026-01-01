$51,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus | 5.7L HEMI | Blacktop Package | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |
2024 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus | 5.7L HEMI | Blacktop Package | 2nd Row Captain Chairs |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$51,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 54,226 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus in White Knuckle is built for those who want serious performance without sacrificing practicality. Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8, loaded with the Blacktop Package, and configured with 2nd-row Captain Chairs, this AWD SUV delivers a driving experience that's hard to match at this price point and at just 2 years old with no reported accidents, it's ready to work hard for its next owner.
- 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with AWD for confident power and traction in all conditions
- Blacktop Package adds aggressive blacked-out exterior styling unique to this build
- 2nd-Row Captain Chairs upgrade seating comfort and interior refinement for up to 6 passengers
- Heated leather sport steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror for a refined drive feel
- ParkSense front and rear parking sensors plus ParkView backup camera for effortless maneuvering
- Rear collision mitigation and full airbag suite including curtain airbags across all three rows
- Auto LED projector beam headlamps with daytime running lights for strong nighttime visibility
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot keeps passengers connected on every trip
- No reported accidents and just 54,226 km still well within its prime years
Ready to take the next step? Reserve this Durango online, start your purchase through our website at birchwoodchrysler.ca, or contact our team directly to book a test drive. Whether you come see us in person or prefer to handle things remotely, we're here to make the process straightforward and worth your time.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-774-4444