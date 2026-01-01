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X31 Off Road Package ($1065) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plate | Dual Exhaust Black Elevation Package ($1545) Black Assist Steps | All Season Floor Liners | Black GMC Emblems Preferred Package ($2280) Hitch View Camera | Premium BOSE Speaker System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Adaptive Cruise This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is a well-equipped half-ton thats been specd out for real-world use whether thats hauling, off-roading, or daily driving in comfort. With under 36,000 km on a clean history and a strong list of factory packages, it delivers serious capability and everyday refinement without compromise. - X31 Off-Road Package includes off-road suspension tuning, skid plate protection, and dual exhaust for enhanced capability on and off pavement - Elevation Black Package blacked-out exterior accents including black assist steps, black GMC emblems, and all-season floor liners for a cohesive, aggressive look - Preferred Package adds Hitch View Camera, premium BOSE audio system, power sliding rear window, and Adaptive Cruise Control - 5.3L V8 with 4WD and auto-locking rear differential proven powertrain ready for towing, hauling, and adverse conditions - Heated front seats and heated steering wheel dual-zone automatic climate control keeps everyone comfortable regardless of the season - Remote start system ideal for Manitoba winters, warm up the truck before you ever step outside - BOSE Premium Speaker System a noticeable upgrade over the base audio, great for long drives or job site commutes - Accident-free with 35,600 km a well-maintained used truck that still has plenty of life ahead of it At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, were here to make the buying process straightforward and low-pressure. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us to book a test drive. Our team is ready to answer questions, walk you through financing options, or help you get started on your purchase today. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

35,600 KM

Details Description Features

$59,071

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Black Elevation Package

Watch This Vehicle
13987095

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Black Elevation Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$59,071

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
35,600KM
VIN 3GTUUCEDXRG186593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,600 KM

Vehicle Description

X31 Off Road Package ($1065) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plate | Dual Exhaust

Black Elevation Package ($1545) Black Assist Steps | All Season Floor Liners | Black GMC Emblems

Preferred Package ($2280) Hitch View Camera | Premium BOSE Speaker System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Adaptive Cruise
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is a well-equipped half-ton that's been spec'd out for real-world use whether that's hauling, off-roading, or daily driving in comfort. With under 36,000 km on a clean history and a strong list of factory packages, it delivers serious capability and everyday refinement without compromise.

- X31 Off-Road Package includes off-road suspension tuning, skid plate protection, and dual exhaust for enhanced capability on and off pavement
- Elevation Black Package blacked-out exterior accents including black assist steps, black GMC emblems, and all-season floor liners for a cohesive, aggressive look
- Preferred Package adds Hitch View Camera, premium BOSE audio system, power sliding rear window, and Adaptive Cruise Control
- 5.3L V8 with 4WD and auto-locking rear differential proven powertrain ready for towing, hauling, and adverse conditions
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel dual-zone automatic climate control keeps everyone comfortable regardless of the season
- Remote start system ideal for Manitoba winters, warm up the truck before you ever step outside
- BOSE Premium Speaker System a noticeable upgrade over the base audio, great for long drives or job site commutes
- Accident-free with 35,600 km a well-maintained used truck that still has plenty of life ahead of it

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're here to make the buying process straightforward and low-pressure. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us to book a test drive. Our team is ready to answer questions, walk you through financing options, or help you get started on your purchase today.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
BLACK
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seating
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-5811

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$59,071

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 GMC Sierra 1500