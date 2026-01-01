$59,071+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Black Elevation Package
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Black Elevation Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$59,071
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 35,600 KM
Vehicle Description
X31 Off Road Package ($1065) Off Road Suspension | Skid Plate | Dual Exhaust
Black Elevation Package ($1545) Black Assist Steps | All Season Floor Liners | Black GMC Emblems
Preferred Package ($2280) Hitch View Camera | Premium BOSE Speaker System | Power Sliding Rear Window | Adaptive Cruise
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is a well-equipped half-ton that's been spec'd out for real-world use whether that's hauling, off-roading, or daily driving in comfort. With under 36,000 km on a clean history and a strong list of factory packages, it delivers serious capability and everyday refinement without compromise.
- X31 Off-Road Package includes off-road suspension tuning, skid plate protection, and dual exhaust for enhanced capability on and off pavement
- Elevation Black Package blacked-out exterior accents including black assist steps, black GMC emblems, and all-season floor liners for a cohesive, aggressive look
- Preferred Package adds Hitch View Camera, premium BOSE audio system, power sliding rear window, and Adaptive Cruise Control
- 5.3L V8 with 4WD and auto-locking rear differential proven powertrain ready for towing, hauling, and adverse conditions
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel dual-zone automatic climate control keeps everyone comfortable regardless of the season
- Remote start system ideal for Manitoba winters, warm up the truck before you ever step outside
- BOSE Premium Speaker System a noticeable upgrade over the base audio, great for long drives or job site commutes
- Accident-free with 35,600 km a well-maintained used truck that still has plenty of life ahead of it
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're here to make the buying process straightforward and low-pressure. Browse the full details at birchwoodchevrolet.ca, or contact us to book a test drive. Our team is ready to answer questions, walk you through financing options, or help you get started on your purchase today.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
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