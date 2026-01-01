$55,712+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$55,712
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevation Premium Package ($4940) Adaptive Cruise Control | BOSE Premium Audio System | Wireless Charging | Leather Seats | HD Surround Vision | All Weather Floor Liners | Spray on Bed Liner | Hitch View | Rear Sliding Power Window
Power Sunroof ($1325)
Assist Steps ($1015)
This 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a well-equipped diesel truck that checks the right boxes for drivers who want capability without sacrificing comfort. With the Elevation Premium Package, Power Sunroof, and Assist Steps already included, you're getting real value built right into the price on a 2-year-old truck with a clean accident history.
- 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine with 4WD strong towing capability with better fuel efficiency than a gas V8
- Elevation Premium Package ($4,940 value) includes Adaptive Cruise Control, BOSE Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, HD Surround Vision, and Spray-on Bed Liner
- Power Sunroof ($1,325 value) and Assist Steps ($1,015 value) already added
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with heated front seats and heated steering wheel
- Remote vehicle starter a practical feature for Manitoba winters
- Hitch View and Rear Sliding Power Window for added towing and hauling convenience
- All Weather Floor Liners keeping the interior protected year-round
- Accident-free vehicle history
Ready to put this Sierra to work for you? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC in person or at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through everything.
Your experience is everything.
Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. We are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in our first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. The particular attention to detail in everything that we do has landed us a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer.
Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience.
Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.
We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.
Call us today at 204-668-9800
Dealer permit #5561
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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Exterior
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