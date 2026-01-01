$59,036+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$59,036
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 25,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevation Premium Package ($4940) Rear Sliding Window | BOSE Premium Audio System | Leather | Wireless Charging | Spray on Bed Liner | All Weather Liners | Adaptive Cruise Control | Hitch View
Power Sunroof ($1325)
Max Trailering Package ($945) Front Bucket Seats |
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that doesn't compromise on comfort or utility, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is worth a serious look. With a proven 5.3L V8, full-time 4WD, and a thoughtful suite of features tailored for both work and everyday driving, this truck is ready to handle whatever you put in front of it.
Key Features:
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-Wheel Drive built for towing, hauling, and year-round confidence
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort on every drive
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel a must for Manitoba winters
- Remote vehicle starter system, so your truck is warmed up before you even step outside
- 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar adjustment for long-haul comfort
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass Elevation-specific exterior styling touches
- Auto-locking rear differential and DURALIFE 4-wheel disc brakes for serious capability
- StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this Sierra online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at birchwoodchevrolet.ca our team is available in-store and online to guide you every step of the way.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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204-837-5811