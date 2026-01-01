Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevation Premium Package ($4940) Rear Sliding Window | BOSE Premium Audio System | Leather | Wireless Charging | Spray on Bed Liner | All Weather Liners | Adaptive Cruise Control | Hitch View Power Sunroof ($1325) Max Trailering Package ($945) Front Bucket Seats | If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that doesnt compromise on comfort or utility, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is worth a serious look. With a proven 5.3L V8, full-time 4WD, and a thoughtful suite of features tailored for both work and everyday driving, this truck is ready to handle whatever you put in front of it. Key Features: - 5.3L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-Wheel Drive built for towing, hauling, and year-round confidence - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort on every drive - Heated front seats and heated steering wheel a must for Manitoba winters - Remote vehicle starter system, so your truck is warmed up before you even step outside - 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar adjustment for long-haul comfort - LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass Elevation-specific exterior styling touches - Auto-locking rear differential and DURALIFE 4-wheel disc brakes for serious capability - StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, were committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to move forward or just have a few questions, were here to help. Reserve this Sierra online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at birchwoodchevrolet.ca our team is available in-store and online to guide you every step of the way. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

25,398 KM

Details Description Features

$59,036

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14228691

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 14228691
  2. 14228691
  3. 14228691
  4. 14228691
  5. 14228691
  6. 14228691
  7. 14228691
  8. 14228691
  9. 14228691
  10. 14228691
  11. 14228691
  12. 14228691
  13. 14228691
  14. 14228691
  15. 14228691
  16. 14228691
  17. 14228691
  18. 14228691
  19. 14228691
  20. 14228691
  21. 14228691
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,036

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
25,398KM
VIN 3GTUUCEDXRG355026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevation Premium Package ($4940) Rear Sliding Window | BOSE Premium Audio System | Leather | Wireless Charging | Spray on Bed Liner | All Weather Liners | Adaptive Cruise Control | Hitch View

Power Sunroof ($1325)

Max Trailering Package ($945) Front Bucket Seats |
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that doesn't compromise on comfort or utility, this 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in Onyx Black is worth a serious look. With a proven 5.3L V8, full-time 4WD, and a thoughtful suite of features tailored for both work and everyday driving, this truck is ready to handle whatever you put in front of it.

Key Features:
- 5.3L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-Wheel Drive built for towing, hauling, and year-round confidence
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort on every drive
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel a must for Manitoba winters
- Remote vehicle starter system, so your truck is warmed up before you even step outside
- 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar adjustment for long-haul comfort
- LED fog lamps and deep-tinted glass Elevation-specific exterior styling touches
- Auto-locking rear differential and DURALIFE 4-wheel disc brakes for serious capability
- StabiliTrak with Proactive Roll Avoidance and electronic trailer sway control for added confidence when towing

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to making your buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to move forward or just have a few questions, we're here to help. Reserve this Sierra online, start your purchase, or book a test drive today at birchwoodchevrolet.ca our team is available in-store and online to guide you every step of the way.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
BLACK
brakes
Front
steering column
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seating
electric power steering (EPS) assist
unauthorized entry
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
frame-mounted
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation Edition | Low KM 9,943 KM $33,763 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS New Brakes | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS New Brakes | Low KM 66,832 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Elevation Premium Package | 5.3L V8 25,398 KM $59,036 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,036

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2024 GMC Sierra 1500