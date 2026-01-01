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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2024 Honda Ridgeline

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$50,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Ridgeline

TrailSport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats | In Bed Trunk

Watch This Vehicle
14114794

2024 Honda Ridgeline

TrailSport Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats | In Bed Trunk

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 14114794
  2. 14114794
  3. 14114794
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$50,985

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,500KM
VIN 5FPYK3F60RB500353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diffused Sky Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P245/60R18 All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
driver's seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
wired/wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Audio System -inc: 7 speakers w/subwoofer
9" display audio system w/HondaLink
USB-A and USB-C front device connectors
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and SiriusXM (Only available in certain areas
a no-charge trial of 3 months.) Associated charges including data plans
roaming charges or other amounts charged by your wireless carrier may apply.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-6644

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$50,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2024 Honda Ridgeline