Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Vehicle! Low Kilometers! Good Condition! Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Blind View Monitor - Rearview Camera - Dual Sunroofs - Second Row Fixed Wide Panel - Heads Up Display - Apple Carplay - Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces - Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Rapid Wireless Charing Pad - Ventilated Second Row Seats Safety Features - Remote Smart Parking Assist - Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse - Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning And Junction Crossing Detection - Highway Driving Assist 2 - Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Driver Attention Warning - Lane Following Assist And More! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multipoint Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

4,455 KM

Details Description Features

$60,961

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Calligraphy Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 11158699
  2. 11158699
  3. 11158699
  4. 11158699
  5. 11158699
Contact Seller
Sale

$60,961

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,455KM
Used
VIN KM8R5DGE3RU680186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Low Kilometers!
Good Condition!
Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Blind View Monitor
- Rearview Camera
- Dual Sunroof's - Second Row Fixed Wide Panel
- Heads Up Display
- Apple Carplay
- Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Rapid Wireless Charing Pad
- Ventilated Second Row Seats

Safety Features

- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
- Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning And Junction Crossing Detection
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Following Assist

And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
12.3" touchscreen display
Bluelink+ Connected Car Tracker System

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Dark Alloy

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers
Power Fold Into Floor
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
12-channel amplifier
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/multiple device connection
USB input and BlueLink connected vehicle system
driver leg cushion extension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar
8-way power front passenger seat and Driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Local Trade | Heated Steering | Rear Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL Local Trade | Heated Steering | Rear Camera 63,000 KM $18,993 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Coming Soon | Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Coming Soon | Certified | 5.99% Available 32,100 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Coming Soon | Certified | 5.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Coming Soon | Certified | 5.99% Available 20,840 KM $34,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,961

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai PALISADE