2024 Hyundai PALISADE
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 4,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Low Kilometers!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Blind View Monitor
- Rearview Camera
- Dual Sunroof's - Second Row Fixed Wide Panel
- Heads Up Display
- Apple Carplay
- Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Rapid Wireless Charing Pad
- Ventilated Second Row Seats
Safety Features
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse
- Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian, Cyclist, Junction Turning And Junction Crossing Detection
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Driver Attention Warning
- Lane Following Assist
And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
