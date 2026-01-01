$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Compass
Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group |
2024 Jeep Compass
Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,959 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Jeep Compass Limited in Bright White is a well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine off-road capability. With the Sun & Sound Group and Elite Exterior Group packages on board, plus a 2.0L engine paired with Automatic Full-Time 4WD, this Compass Limited is ready for whatever Manitoba roads throw at it and then some.
Key Features
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control for confident all-season driving
- Sun & Sound Group (AGR) and Elite Exterior Group (AE1) packages adding premium comfort and style
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and Heated Wiper Park for year-round convenience
- Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Path Detection for added confidence in traffic
- Driver Monitoring Alert system for long haul or daily commute awareness
- Deep Tinted Glass and Lip Spoiler from the Elite Exterior Group for a refined look
- Automatic Headlights with High Beam Assist and Rain-Sensing Wipers for effortless driving
At just under 37,000 km, this Compass Limited still has plenty of life ahead of it. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Additional Features
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204-774-4444