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The 2024 Jeep Compass Limited in Bright White is a well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine off-road capability. With the Sun & Sound Group and Elite Exterior Group packages on board, plus a 2.0L engine paired with Automatic Full-Time 4WD, this Compass Limited is ready for whatever Manitoba roads throw at it and then some. Key Features - Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control for confident all-season driving - Sun & Sound Group (AGR) and Elite Exterior Group (AE1) packages adding premium comfort and style - Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and Heated Wiper Park for year-round convenience - Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Path Detection for added confidence in traffic - Driver Monitoring Alert system for long haul or daily commute awareness - Deep Tinted Glass and Lip Spoiler from the Elite Exterior Group for a refined look - Automatic Headlights with High Beam Assist and Rain-Sensing Wipers for effortless driving At just under 37,000 km, this Compass Limited still has plenty of life ahead of it. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and well get back to you promptly. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Jeep Compass

36,959 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Compass

Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group |

Watch This Vehicle
14032311

2024 Jeep Compass

Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,959KM
VIN 3C4NJDCN6RT108818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,959 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Jeep Compass Limited in Bright White is a well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine off-road capability. With the Sun & Sound Group and Elite Exterior Group packages on board, plus a 2.0L engine paired with Automatic Full-Time 4WD, this Compass Limited is ready for whatever Manitoba roads throw at it and then some.

Key Features
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive with Hill Hold Control for confident all-season driving
- Sun & Sound Group (AGR) and Elite Exterior Group (AE1) packages adding premium comfort and style
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel with Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and Heated Wiper Park for year-round convenience
- Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Path Detection for added confidence in traffic
- Driver Monitoring Alert system for long haul or daily commute awareness
- Deep Tinted Glass and Lip Spoiler from the Elite Exterior Group for a refined look
- Automatic Headlights with High Beam Assist and Rain-Sensing Wipers for effortless driving

At just under 37,000 km, this Compass Limited still has plenty of life ahead of it. Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram online at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Path Detection

Interior

Immobilizer
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$33,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Jeep Compass