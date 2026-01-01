$49,616+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara | Super LOW KMs | Technology & Safety Group | Hardtop |
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara | Super LOW KMs | Technology & Safety Group | Hardtop |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$49,616
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,949 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been waiting for a nearly-new Wrangler Sahara without the new-vehicle price tag, this is it. With under 8,000 km on the odometer, a hardtop, and the Technology & Safety Group package already loaded in, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara punches well above its asking price ready for wherever your next adventure takes you.
- Super low 7,949 km barely broken in, still feeling factory fresh
- Hardtop configuration for year-round comfort and reduced cabin noise
- Technology & Safety Group: includes advanced safety and connectivity features
- Voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated leatherette steering wheel and heated front seats for cold Manitoba mornings
- Part-time 4WD with brake-actuated limited slip differential for serious off-road capability
- ParkView back-up camera and full suite of airbags for added peace of mind
Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to see this Wrangler in person our team is ready to walk you through every detail. You can also reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Have questions? Reach out anytime and we'll get you the answers you need.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
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204-774-4444