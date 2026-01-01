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If youve been waiting for a nearly-new Wrangler Sahara without the new-vehicle price tag, this is it. With under 8,000 km on the odometer, a hardtop, and the Technology & Safety Group package already loaded in, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara punches well above its asking price ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. - Super low 7,949 km barely broken in, still feeling factory fresh - Hardtop configuration for year-round comfort and reduced cabin noise - Technology & Safety Group: includes advanced safety and connectivity features - Voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Heated leatherette steering wheel and heated front seats for cold Manitoba mornings - Part-time 4WD with brake-actuated limited slip differential for serious off-road capability - ParkView back-up camera and full suite of airbags for added peace of mind Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to see this Wrangler in person our team is ready to walk you through every detail. You can also reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Have questions? Reach out anytime and well get you the answers you need. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2024 Jeep Wrangler

7,949 KM

Details Description Features

$49,616

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Super LOW KMs | Technology & Safety Group | Hardtop |

Watch This Vehicle
14135032

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Super LOW KMs | Technology & Safety Group | Hardtop |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$49,616

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
7,949KM
VIN 1C4PJXEN3RW207520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,949 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been waiting for a nearly-new Wrangler Sahara without the new-vehicle price tag, this is it. With under 8,000 km on the odometer, a hardtop, and the Technology & Safety Group package already loaded in, this 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara punches well above its asking price ready for wherever your next adventure takes you.

- Super low 7,949 km barely broken in, still feeling factory fresh
- Hardtop configuration for year-round comfort and reduced cabin noise
- Technology & Safety Group: includes advanced safety and connectivity features
- Voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Heated leatherette steering wheel and heated front seats for cold Manitoba mornings
- Part-time 4WD with brake-actuated limited slip differential for serious off-road capability
- ParkView back-up camera and full suite of airbags for added peace of mind

Stop by Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to see this Wrangler in person our team is ready to walk you through every detail. You can also reserve it online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Have questions? Reach out anytime and we'll get you the answers you need.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$49,616

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2024 Jeep Wrangler