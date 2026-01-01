Menu
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2024 Kia NIRO

94,965 KM

Details

Stock # F79GGR

EV Wind

13505540

2024 Kia NIRO

EV Wind

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$26,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,965KM
VIN KNDCR3L11R5085682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F79GGR
  • Mileage 94,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Highway Drive Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat height adjustment

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power/Regen
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Traction Battery Level
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger
Kia Connect
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 10.25" multimedia interface
57.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
7.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64.8 kWh Capacity

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

2024 Kia NIRO