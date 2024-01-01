$44,908+ tax & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S PREMIER 2.0 | LOW KM
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$44,908
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black II
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,168 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Mini Countryman S with Premier Line 2.0: Embrace the unique Mini charm! With its iconic design, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature.
- Premier Line 2.0 Trim
- Comfort Access
- MINI Driving Modes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Automatic Climate Controls
- Apple Carplay Integration
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Updates
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Digital Instrument Cluster
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
