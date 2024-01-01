Menu
2024 Mini Countryman S with Premier Line 2.0: Embrace the unique Mini charm! With its iconic design, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature. - Premier Line 2.0 Trim - Comfort Access - MINI Driving Modes - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Driving Assistant - Automatic Climate Controls - Apple Carplay Integration - Advanced Real Time Traffic Updates - Full Digital Instrument Cluster - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Heated Steering Wheel - Digital Instrument Cluster Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman

9,168 KM

9,168KM
Used
VIN WMZ83BR06R3R53445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black II
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,168 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Mini Countryman S with Premier Line 2.0: Embrace the unique Mini charm! With its iconic design, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature.
- Premier Line 2.0 Trim
- Comfort Access
- MINI Driving Modes
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Automatic Climate Controls
- Apple Carplay Integration
- Advanced Real Time Traffic Updates
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Digital Instrument Cluster
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
MINI Excitement Lights

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Automatic climate control
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Front Sport Seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Storage Compartment Package
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lights Package
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Colour Line Carbon Black
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Armrests w/Storage
Teleservices
Integrated Visual Display
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
Enhanced Telephone Prep
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension and Fore/Aft Movement
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Extension

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Mechanical

4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
3.20 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
409.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
MINI Driving Modes

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and MINI Connected External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 MINI Cooper Countryman