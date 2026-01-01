$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2024 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 59,175 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Mitsubishi RVR GT is powered by a 2.4 L four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT and Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control (AWC) system for enhanced traction and handling in varied driving conditions. It stands out with premium features like leather-appointed seating, a panoramic fixed glass sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, and a powerful 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers for a refined and engaging cabin experience. Advanced tech and convenience are also on offer, including an 8-inch Smartphone Link Display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and remote start, making the GT both comfortable and well-equipped for daily driving and longer journeys.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
