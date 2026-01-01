Menu
The 2024 Mitsubishi RVR GT is powered by a 2.4 L four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT and Mitsubishis All-Wheel Control (AWC) system for enhanced traction and handling in varied driving conditions. It stands out with premium features like leather-appointed seating, a panoramic fixed glass sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, and a powerful 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers for a refined and engaging cabin experience. Advanced tech and convenience are also on offer, including an 8-inch Smartphone Link Display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and remote start, making the GT both comfortable and well-equipped for daily driving and longer journeys.

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

59,175 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

13507460

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,175KM
VIN JA4AJVAW8RU606812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 59,175 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Mitsubishi RVR GT is powered by a 2.4 L four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT and Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control (AWC) system for enhanced traction and handling in varied driving conditions. It stands out with premium features like leather-appointed seating, a panoramic fixed glass sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, and a powerful 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers for a refined and engaging cabin experience. Advanced tech and convenience are also on offer, including an 8-inch Smartphone Link Display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and remote start, making the GT both comfortable and well-equipped for daily driving and longer journeys.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2024 Mitsubishi RVR