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AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera This 2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD is a one-owner, accident-free SUV with only 26,772 km on the odometer still well within its prime and loaded with practical features that make every drive more comfortable and confident. Whether youre navigating city streets or weekend getaways, this Rogue is ready for whatever comes next. Key Features - One owner, accident-free history with low real-world wear at just 26,772 km - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters for responsive, confident handling - Heated Front Bucket Seats with a heated leather steering wheel perfect for Manitoba winters - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip - Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) for added peace of mind on the highway - Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors to make tight spots stress-free - Mobile Hotspot Internet Access to keep the whole family connected on the go - 17 Alloy Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, and a Lip Spoiler for a polished, put-together look Safety Highlights - Collision Mitigation-Front - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera - Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags - Tire Pressure Monitoring System At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Rogue, start your purchase online, or book a test drive wed love to help you get behind the wheel. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Nissan Rogue

26,820 KM

Details Description Features

$28,492

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14013072

2024 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 14013072
  2. 14013072
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Sale

$28,492

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,820KM
VIN JN8BT3AB2RW170263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,820 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
This 2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD is a one-owner, accident-free SUV with only 26,772 km on the odometer still well within its prime and loaded with practical features that make every drive more comfortable and confident. Whether you're navigating city streets or weekend getaways, this Rogue is ready for whatever comes next.

Key Features
- One owner, accident-free history with low real-world wear at just 26,772 km
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters for responsive, confident handling
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with a heated leather steering wheel perfect for Manitoba winters
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) for added peace of mind on the highway
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors to make tight spots stress-free
- Mobile Hotspot Internet Access to keep the whole family connected on the go
- 17" Alloy Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, and a Lip Spoiler for a polished, put-together look

Safety Highlights
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Rogue, start your purchase online, or book a test drive we'd love to help you get behind the wheel.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/2-way power lumbar

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect -inc: Apple CarPlay
2 front USB type C
8" colour touch screen display
voice recognition and SiriusXM satellite radio included for 3 months
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$28,492

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Rogue