$28,492+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
2024 Nissan Rogue
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$28,492
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 26,820 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
This 2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD is a one-owner, accident-free SUV with only 26,772 km on the odometer still well within its prime and loaded with practical features that make every drive more comfortable and confident. Whether you're navigating city streets or weekend getaways, this Rogue is ready for whatever comes next.
Key Features
- One owner, accident-free history with low real-world wear at just 26,772 km
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters for responsive, confident handling
- Heated Front Bucket Seats with a heated leather steering wheel perfect for Manitoba winters
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort on every trip
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) for added peace of mind on the highway
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors to make tight spots stress-free
- Mobile Hotspot Internet Access to keep the whole family connected on the go
- 17" Alloy Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, and a Lip Spoiler for a polished, put-together look
Safety Highlights
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to making your car-buying experience straightforward and enjoyable. Visit us at birchwoodnissan.ca to reserve this Rogue, start your purchase online, or book a test drive we'd love to help you get behind the wheel.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-261-3490