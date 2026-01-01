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<br> <br><br>TOP FEATURES<br><br>- Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive<br><br>- Hardware 4.0 Computer<br><br>- Approx. 497 KM Range<br><br>- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5 seconds<br><br>- Panoramic Glass Roof <br><br>- Premium Audio System<br><br>- Heated Front & Rear Seats<br><br>- Heated Steering Wheel <br><br>- Wireless Phone Charging <br><br>- Premium Vegan Leather Interior <br><br>- Power Liftgate<br><br>- Power Front Seats <br><br>- 360 Camera Views <br><br>- Dashcam & Sentry Mode<br><br>- Adaptive Cruise Control <br><br>- Collision Avoidance System<br><br>- Fold Flat Rear Seats<br><br> <br><br>Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br>Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br>Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br>Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br>Click here to get pre approved:<br><br>https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/actual vehicle for the actual information. <br><br> <br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the

2024 Tesla Model Y

30,788 KM

Details Description

$53,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Tesla Model Y

Long Range | Hardware 4.0 | Premium Sound |

Watch This Vehicle
14075133

2024 Tesla Model Y

Long Range | Hardware 4.0 | Premium Sound |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$53,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
30,788KM
VIN 7SAYGDEEXRF105625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,788 KM

Vehicle Description




TOP FEATURES

- Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

- Hardware 4.0 Computer

- Approx. 497 KM Range

- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5 seconds

- Panoramic Glass Roof

- Premium Audio System

- Heated Front & Rear Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Wireless Phone Charging

- Premium Vegan Leather Interior

- Power Liftgate

- Power Front Seats

- 360 Camera Views

- Dashcam & Sentry Mode

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Collision Avoidance System

- Fold Flat Rear Seats



Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here to get pre approved:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/actual vehicle for the actual information.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Email McWilliam Auto

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$53,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2024 Tesla Model Y