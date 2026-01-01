$53,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Tesla Model Y
Long Range | Hardware 4.0 | Premium Sound |
2024 Tesla Model Y
Long Range | Hardware 4.0 | Premium Sound |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,788KM
VIN 7SAYGDEEXRF105625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,788 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP FEATURES
- Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
- Hardware 4.0 Computer
- Approx. 497 KM Range
- 0-100 KM/H in approx. 5 seconds
- Panoramic Glass Roof
- Premium Audio System
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Premium Vegan Leather Interior
- Power Liftgate
- Power Front Seats
- 360 Camera Views
- Dashcam & Sentry Mode
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Fold Flat Rear Seats
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here to get pre approved:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/actual vehicle for the actual information.
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$53,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2024 Tesla Model Y