Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2024 Toyota Prius

250 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Prius

XLE Hybrid AWD *Brand New*

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Prius

XLE Hybrid AWD *Brand New*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 11208227
  2. 11208227
  3. 11208227
  4. 11208227
Contact Seller

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
250KM
Used
VIN JTDADABU0R3011493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 250 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
40 L Fuel Tank
Tv Tuner Pre-Wiring
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT)
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat and 6-way manual passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) w/Lane Change Assist
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P195/50R19

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2016 Kia Rio EX * Local Trade | Aftermarket wheels for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Kia Rio EX * Local Trade | Aftermarket wheels 128,981 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Kia Soul EX 48,108 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento SX AWD | Local Trade | Low KMS! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Kia Sorento SX AWD | Local Trade | Low KMS! 112,203 KM $16,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Prius