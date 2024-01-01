Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2024 Toyota Sienna

35 KM

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna

Limited Hybrid AWD * Brand New

2024 Toyota Sienna

Limited Hybrid AWD * Brand New

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
VIN 5TDGSKFC0RS126374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S
GVWR: 2,799 kg (6,170 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport, eco and normal modes)
610.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P235/60R18
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Birdft.s Eye View Camera Front Camera
Birdft.s Eye View Camera Left Side Camera
Birdft.s Eye View Camera Right Side Camera
Birdft.s Eye View Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
2 Wireless Headphones
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Eco and Normal Modes)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: drive mode select (sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

2024 Toyota Sienna