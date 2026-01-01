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Z71 Off Road Package ($565) Skid Plates | Off Road Suspension | Hill Descent Control | Power Sunroof ($1325) Off Road Appearance Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Exhaust | Black Bowtie Emblems | BOSE Speaker System | Trailering Package | Clean CARFAX | This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country in Iridescent Pearl Tricoat is a well-equipped, capable truck that checks every box for the serious truck owner. With the Z71 Off-Road Package, a 5.3L V8, and just over 50,000 km on the clock, its ready to work hard and travel comfortably whether youre hauling, towing, or heading off the beaten path. - Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road capability and rugged credibility - 5.3L V8 with 4WD, auto-locking rear differential, and automatic transmission built for serious towing and hauling - High Country interior with 10-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and passenger, including lumbar support, and heated second-row outboard seats - Heated and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with integrated audio controls - Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeping the box protected and work-ready - Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident maneuvering on and off the job site - Remote start system and Universal Home Remote for convenience in Manitobas climate - Up-level rear seat with full underseat storage, fold-out armrest with cupholders, and leather seating surfaces practical luxury for passengers Ready to take a closer look? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,150 KM

Details Description Features

$69,340

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Z71 Off Road Package | 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
13987113

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Z71 Off Road Package | 5.3L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$69,340

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
50,150KM
VIN 1GCUKJED2SZ157170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Nightshift Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71 Off Road Package ($565) Skid Plates | Off Road Suspension | Hill Descent Control |

Power Sunroof ($1325)

Off Road Appearance Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Exhaust | Black Bowtie Emblems | BOSE Speaker System | Trailering Package | Clean CARFAX |
This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country in Iridescent Pearl Tricoat is a well-equipped, capable truck that checks every box for the serious truck owner. With the Z71 Off-Road Package, a 5.3L V8, and just over 50,000 km on the clock, it's ready to work hard and travel comfortably whether you're hauling, towing, or heading off the beaten path.

- Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road capability and rugged credibility
- 5.3L V8 with 4WD, auto-locking rear differential, and automatic transmission built for serious towing and hauling
- High Country interior with 10-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and passenger, including lumbar support, and heated second-row outboard seats
- Heated and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with integrated audio controls
- Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeping the box protected and work-ready
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident maneuvering on and off the job site
- Remote start system and Universal Home Remote for convenience in Manitoba's climate
- Up-level rear seat with full underseat storage, fold-out armrest with cupholders, and leather seating surfaces practical luxury for passengers

Ready to take a closer look? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Auto-locking rear differential

Safety

Airbags
Front and Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
brakes
Front
steering column
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
blackwall
Tire
electric power steering (EPS) assist
ultrasonic
unauthorized entry
Wipers
deep-tinted
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
driver 10-way power including lumbar
passenger 10-way power including lumbar
seatback storage on left and right side
centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders
Chevytec spray-on bedliner
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
includes full-length bench seat
full cab width underseat storage
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
spare 255/80R17SL all-season
power tilt and telescoping
heated second row outboard seats
front rain-sensing
Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models
(includes child seat top tether anchor) (Rear seat features leather seating surfaces.)
Black (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$69,340

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500