$69,340+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country Z71 Off Road Package | 5.3L V8
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country Z71 Off Road Package | 5.3L V8
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$69,340
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Nightshift Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Z71 Off Road Package ($565) Skid Plates | Off Road Suspension | Hill Descent Control |
Power Sunroof ($1325)
Off Road Appearance Package | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual Exhaust | Black Bowtie Emblems | BOSE Speaker System | Trailering Package | Clean CARFAX |
This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country in Iridescent Pearl Tricoat is a well-equipped, capable truck that checks every box for the serious truck owner. With the Z71 Off-Road Package, a 5.3L V8, and just over 50,000 km on the clock, it's ready to work hard and travel comfortably whether you're hauling, towing, or heading off the beaten path.
- Z71 Off-Road Package for enhanced off-road capability and rugged credibility
- 5.3L V8 with 4WD, auto-locking rear differential, and automatic transmission built for serious towing and hauling
- High Country interior with 10-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and passenger, including lumbar support, and heated second-row outboard seats
- Heated and power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with integrated audio controls
- Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeping the box protected and work-ready
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident maneuvering on and off the job site
- Remote start system and Universal Home Remote for convenience in Manitoba's climate
- Up-level rear seat with full underseat storage, fold-out armrest with cupholders, and leather seating surfaces practical luxury for passengers
Ready to take a closer look? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse inventory at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve this truck online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811