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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech is a certified lease return with only 10,000 km on the odometer practically new, and available with 3.99% financing. Packed with driver-assist technology and everyday comfort features, its an outstanding value for anyone looking for a modern, fuel-efficient sedan without the new-car price tag. Key Features: - Lease return with just 10,000 km like new condition - Certified with 3.99% financing available - Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay on 8 display - Heated front seats for those Winnipeg winters - Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist & Driver Monitoring for added peace of mind - Collision Mitigation (Forward Collision Avoidance) included - Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with drive mode selection - Bluetooth hands-free with voice recognition & 6-speaker audio system At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and transparent. Reserve this Elantra online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us directly and well get you all the details, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2025 Hyundai Elantra

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Tech | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |

Watch This Vehicle
14493910

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Tech | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
10,000KM
VIN KMHLM4DG3SU041679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ECOTRONIC GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech is a certified lease return with only 10,000 km on the odometer practically new, and available with 3.99% financing. Packed with driver-assist technology and everyday comfort features, it's an outstanding value for anyone looking for a modern, fuel-efficient sedan without the new-car price tag.

Key Features:
- Lease return with just 10,000 km like new condition
- Certified with 3.99% financing available
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay on 8" display
- Heated front seats for those Winnipeg winters
- Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist & Driver Monitoring for added peace of mind
- Collision Mitigation (Forward Collision Avoidance) included
- Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with drive mode selection
- Bluetooth hands-free with voice recognition & 6-speaker audio system

At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and transparent. Reserve this Elantra online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us directly and we'll get you all the details, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT 16V -inc: engine idle stop and go

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

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ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8" Display Audio
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB/auxiliary connectivity
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
in-glass AM/FM antenna and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$26,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2025 Hyundai Elantra