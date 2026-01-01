$26,498+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech | Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available |
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ECOTRONIC GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech is a certified lease return with only 10,000 km on the odometer practically new, and available with 3.99% financing. Packed with driver-assist technology and everyday comfort features, it's an outstanding value for anyone looking for a modern, fuel-efficient sedan without the new-car price tag.
Key Features:
- Lease return with just 10,000 km like new condition
- Certified with 3.99% financing available
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay on 8" display
- Heated front seats for those Winnipeg winters
- Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist & Driver Monitoring for added peace of mind
- Collision Mitigation (Forward Collision Avoidance) included
- Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with drive mode selection
- Bluetooth hands-free with voice recognition & 6-speaker audio system
At Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year we make buying simple and transparent. Reserve this Elantra online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us directly and we'll get you all the details, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough. Visit us at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420