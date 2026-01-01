$45,991+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban Certified | 5.99% Available
2025 Hyundai PALISADE
Urban Certified | 5.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$45,991
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2025 Hyundai Palisade Urban is a well-equipped, accident-free certified pre-owned SUV that brings serious value to families who need space, comfort, and confidence on the road. With AWD, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Hyundai CPO certification including financing as low as 5.99% this Palisade delivers a lot for the money.
Key Features
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- Accident-free history
- 3.8L V6 AWD with 8-Speed Automatic and Drive Mode Select
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory
- Harman/Kardon 630W premium audio with 12.3" touchscreen, navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic sunroof with power liftgate
- 7-passenger seating with power-fold third row
- Smart Cruise Control, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance
- 360° Aerial View Camera System with front and rear parking sensors
Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Shop the way you want, with no pressure and complete transparency. Reach us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Birchwood Hyundai
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204-633-2420