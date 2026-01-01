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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2025 Hyundai Palisade Urban is a well-equipped, accident-free certified pre-owned SUV that brings serious value to families who need space, comfort, and confidence on the road. With AWD, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Hyundai CPO certification including financing as low as 5.99% this Palisade delivers a lot for the money. Key Features - Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available - Accident-free history - 3.8L V6 AWD with 8-Speed Automatic and Drive Mode Select - Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory - Harman/Kardon 630W premium audio with 12.3 touchscreen, navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay - Panoramic sunroof with power liftgate - 7-passenger seating with power-fold third row - Smart Cruise Control, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance - 360° Aerial View Camera System with front and rear parking sensors Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year. Shop the way you want, with no pressure and complete transparency. Reach us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

81,483 KM

Details Description Features

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban Certified | 5.99% Available

Watch This Vehicle
14271629.817284245?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32658

2025 Hyundai PALISADE

Urban Certified | 5.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 14271629.817284245?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32658
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Contact Seller

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,483KM
VIN KM8R3DGE8SU873283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2025 Hyundai Palisade Urban is a well-equipped, accident-free certified pre-owned SUV that brings serious value to families who need space, comfort, and confidence on the road. With AWD, a premium Harman/Kardon audio system, and Hyundai CPO certification including financing as low as 5.99% this Palisade delivers a lot for the money.

Key Features
- Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned with 5.99% financing available
- Accident-free history
- 3.8L V6 AWD with 8-Speed Automatic and Drive Mode Select
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with 8-way power adjustment and driver memory
- Harman/Kardon 630W premium audio with 12.3" touchscreen, navigation, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic sunroof with power liftgate
- 7-passenger seating with power-fold third row
- Smart Cruise Control, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance
- 360° Aerial View Camera System with front and rear parking sensors

Ready to make it yours? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year. Shop the way you want, with no pressure and complete transparency. Reach us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Cruise Control (SCC)
12.3" touchscreen display
Bluelink+ Selective Service Internet Access
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blue Link
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Front & Reverse (PDW) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos Capability

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6 -inc: Idle Stop & Go (ISG)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Dark Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leatherette seating surfaces
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
external amplifier
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
power recline
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Power Fold Into Floor
Rear Seat Quiet Mode
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
harman/kardon premium audio w/12-speakers including subwoofer
onboard navigation w/Traffic Flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/multiple device connection
USB input and BlueLink connected vehicle system
driver leg cushion extension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select
paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
8-way power front passenger seat and Driver's Integrated Memory System (IMS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-XXXX

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204-633-2420

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$45,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2025 Hyundai PALISADE