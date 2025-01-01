Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2025 Kia Sorento

14,897 KM

Details Description Features

$54,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited | Local Lease Return|

Watch This Vehicle
13055099

2025 Kia Sorento

X-Line Limited | Local Lease Return|

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 13055099
  2. 13055099
Contact Seller

$54,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,897KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF5SG341239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R) & Parallel Exit Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-LO/LS/JX) Junction Crossing

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 Power and w/Tilt Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2018 Kia Rio LX+ Low Km | New Tires & Winter Tires | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Kia Rio LX+ Low Km | New Tires & Winter Tires | 39,225 KM $17,450 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Local | No Accidents! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Local | No Accidents! 56,350 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Elevation PKG | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Acadia SLT AWD | Elevation PKG | Local 30,837 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2025 Kia Sorento