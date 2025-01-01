Menu
See Dealer Website for Details.

2025 Mazda CX-5

23,399 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

Used
23,399KM
VIN JM3KFBCL2S0557446

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,399 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

