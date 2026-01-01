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The 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS is a compact SUV that delivers a smooth balance of performance and efficiency, powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive for confident handling in various conditions. It features a refined, comfortable interior with leatherette upholstery, a power-adjustable drivers seat, a power liftgate, and an intuitive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In addition, it includes advanced safety and driving technologies such as Mazdas i-Activsense suite, along with features like Smart City Brake Support and driver-assist systems designed to enhance confidence and everyday practicality.

2025 Mazda CX-5

68,098 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13993728

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

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Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,098KM
VIN JM3KFBCL9S0559789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,098 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS is a compact SUV that delivers a smooth balance of performance and efficiency, powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive for confident handling in various conditions. It features a refined, comfortable interior with leatherette upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a power liftgate, and an intuitive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In addition, it includes advanced safety and driving technologies such as Mazda's i-Activsense suite, along with features like Smart City Brake Support and driver-assist systems designed to enhance confidence and everyday practicality.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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877-884-XXXX

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877-884-1415

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$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2025 Mazda CX-5