$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,098 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS is a compact SUV that delivers a smooth balance of performance and efficiency, powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive for confident handling in various conditions. It features a refined, comfortable interior with leatherette upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a power liftgate, and an intuitive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. In addition, it includes advanced safety and driving technologies such as Mazda's i-Activsense suite, along with features like Smart City Brake Support and driver-assist systems designed to enhance confidence and everyday practicality.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
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877-884-1415