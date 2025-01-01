Menu
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

2025 RAM 2500

38 KM

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP |

13314605

2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman | New Vehicle | Up to $15K Below MSRP |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Sale

$52,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG0SE544539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2025 RAM 2500