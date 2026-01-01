$48,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 2500
ProMaster Tradesman | 136" WB | High Roof |
2025 RAM 2500
ProMaster Tradesman | 136" WB | High Roof |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 20,101 KM
Vehicle Description
If your business depends on a reliable, capable cargo van, this 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 Tradesman checks every box. With a high roof, extended 136" wheelbase, and just over 20,000 km on the clock, it's ready to work from day one whether you're hauling equipment, building out a custom interior, or running a mobile service operation.
- High Roof / 136" WB configuration maximizes cargo volume for standing room and bulky loads
- Low mileage: only 20,101 km, barely broken in for a commercial van
- 3.6L V6 with Front-Wheel Drive and automatic transmission proven, low-maintenance drivetrain
- Convenience Group package included for added day-to-day usability
- ParkView Backup Camera essential for tight loading docks and urban delivery environments
- Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Hill Hold Control for safer operation
- Power windows with 1-touch down and electric parking brake for ease of use throughout the workday
Ready to put this ProMaster to work for your business? Contact us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram with any questions, book an in-person appointment, or get started on your purchase online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and efficient the way it should be.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
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204-774-4444