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If your business depends on a reliable, capable cargo van, this 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 Tradesman checks every box. With a high roof, extended 136 wheelbase, and just over 20,000 km on the clock, its ready to work from day one whether youre hauling equipment, building out a custom interior, or running a mobile service operation. - High Roof / 136 WB configuration maximizes cargo volume for standing room and bulky loads - Low mileage: only 20,101 km, barely broken in for a commercial van - 3.6L V6 with Front-Wheel Drive and automatic transmission proven, low-maintenance drivetrain - Convenience Group package included for added day-to-day usability - ParkView Backup Camera essential for tight loading docks and urban delivery environments - Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Hill Hold Control for safer operation - Power windows with 1-touch down and electric parking brake for ease of use throughout the workday Ready to put this ProMaster to work for your business? Contact us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram with any questions, book an in-person appointment, or get started on your purchase online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and efficient the way it should be. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2025 RAM 2500

20,101 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman | 136" WB | High Roof |

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14327876

2025 RAM 2500

ProMaster Tradesman | 136" WB | High Roof |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
Sale

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,101KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG7SE540083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,101 KM

Vehicle Description

If your business depends on a reliable, capable cargo van, this 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 Tradesman checks every box. With a high roof, extended 136" wheelbase, and just over 20,000 km on the clock, it's ready to work from day one whether you're hauling equipment, building out a custom interior, or running a mobile service operation.

- High Roof / 136" WB configuration maximizes cargo volume for standing room and bulky loads
- Low mileage: only 20,101 km, barely broken in for a commercial van
- 3.6L V6 with Front-Wheel Drive and automatic transmission proven, low-maintenance drivetrain
- Convenience Group package included for added day-to-day usability
- ParkView Backup Camera essential for tight loading docks and urban delivery environments
- Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, and Hill Hold Control for safer operation
- Power windows with 1-touch down and electric parking brake for ease of use throughout the workday

Ready to put this ProMaster to work for your business? Contact us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram with any questions, book an in-person appointment, or get started on your purchase online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and efficient the way it should be.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Dual Stage Driver Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Stage Driver Front Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Exterior

Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Tires: LT225/75R16E BSW All-Season
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$48,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2025 RAM 2500