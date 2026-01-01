$49,887+ taxes & licensing
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-667-9993
$49,887
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia on Regent
Birchwood Kia on Regent
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204-667-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-667-9993