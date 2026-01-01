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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2026 Toyota 4Runner

2,412 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Toyota 4Runner

4WD SR5

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14221430.815336609?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32154

2026 Toyota 4Runner

4WD SR5

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 14221430.815336609?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32154
  2. 14221430
  3. 14221430
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$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,412KM
VIN JTEVA5BR0T5092483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Power Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Tires: 245/70R17

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

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204-889-XXXX

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204-889-3700

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$62,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2026 Toyota 4Runner