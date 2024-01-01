$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i
2014 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Gauvin Auto
389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3
506-727-6450
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Financement disponible O.A.C.
Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Auto
Email Gauvin Auto
Gauvin Auto
Call Dealer
506-727-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
506-727-6450