<p><strong style=font-size: 24px;>Financement disponible O.A.C.</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong style=font-size: 24px;>Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook <span style=color: #0300cf;>Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto </span> </strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>ou visitez le <a title=www.gauvinauto.com href=https://gauvinauto.com/inventory/2018-mercedes-benz-c-class/9014803>www.gauvinauto.com</a>  pour plus dinformations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 BMW X3

200,339 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2014 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,339KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C52E0D37507

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,339 KM

Financement disponible O.A.C.

 

 

 

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Auto

506-727-6450

2014 BMW X3