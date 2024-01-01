Menu
Financement disponible O.A.C.

 

 

 

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

2017 Kia Sorento

147,879 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,879KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA30HG228354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

 

 

 

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

